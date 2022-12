Holden Souter led Whitfield with 23 points, while Nolan Simon finished with 18 and Jorden Williams added 11. The leading scorers for St. Charles were Chris Ketchum (9), Elijah Leech (9), Nik Pugh (9) and Dutton (8).

Whitfield (6-5) plays at home against Chaminade on Thursday, January 5 at 7 p.m. St. Charles (10-2) goes on the road to play North Point on Friday, January 6 at 7:30 p.m.