Recap: Whitfield edges De Smet

Whitfield edged visiting De Smet 49-47 Tuesday.
Jorden Williams led the way for Whitfield with 13 points and Tre Williams added 11. Justin Duff was the leading scorer for De Smet with 19 points and Jemeal Goines added 17.
Whitfield (10-3) will host Pattonville on Wednesday, January 19 at 7 p.m. De Smet (7-3) will host Althoff on Friday at 7 p.m.
