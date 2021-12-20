Recap: Whitfield edges Hazelwood Central

Whitfield fell behind visiting Hazelwood Central 40-33 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 49-47 win Monday.

Free throws made a difference in the Warriors win. They converted 17 of 22, while the Hawks made seven of eight for the game. Nolan Simon led the way for Whitfield with 12 points and Travis Green III added 11. Dominic Fulton was the leading scorer for Hazelwood Central with 9 points.