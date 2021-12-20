 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: Whitfield edges Hazelwood Central
0 comments

Recap: Whitfield edges Hazelwood Central

  • 0

Whitfield fell behind visiting Hazelwood Central 40-33 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 49-47 win Monday.

Free throws made a difference in the Warriors win. They converted 17 of 22, while the Hawks made seven of eight for the game. Nolan Simon led the way for Whitfield with 12 points and Travis Green III added 11. Dominic Fulton was the leading scorer for Hazelwood Central with 9 points.

Whitfield (6-2) will host De Smet on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:45 p.m. Hazelwood Central (1-4) hosts University City on Thursday, January 6 at 5:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News