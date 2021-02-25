 Skip to main content
Recap: Whitfield gets by Oakville
Whitfield got by visiting Oakville 47-44 Thursday.

Nolan Simon led Whitfield with 15 points. Grant Hastings led Oakville with 11 points.

Whitfield (11-10) plays at home against Normandy on Monday at 6 p.m. Oakville (11-12) will host Mehlville on Saturday at 3 p.m.

