Recap: Whitfield handily defeats Jennings
Whitfield handily defeated visiting Jennings 74-49 Monday.

Jorden Williams led Whitfield with 22 points, while Nolan Simon finished with 19 and Travis Green III added 14. Damon Harris led Jennings with 15 points, while Isaiah Payne finished with 15 and Stanley Herrington added 13.

Whitfield (1-0) hosts Riverview Gardens on Monday, November 29 at 5:15 p.m. Jennings (0-1) plays at St. Charles West on Monday, November 29 at 8:15 p.m.

