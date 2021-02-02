Recap: Whitfield handily defeats John Burroughs

Whitfield handily defeated John Burroughs 54-32 Tuesday at John Burroughs.
Jayden Norris led Whitfield with 12 points and Tre Williams added 12.
Whitfield (7-8) plays at home against Westminster on Friday at 7:15 p.m. John Burroughs (3-5) hosts Priory on Friday at 7 p.m.
