Recap: Whitfield handily defeats Ritenour
Recap: Whitfield handily defeats Ritenour

Whitfield handily defeated visiting Ritenour 76-52 Thursday.

The leading scorers for Whitfield were Travis Green III (15), Holden Souter (12), Nick Lewis (11) and Jorden Williams (11). Grayson Rogers led Ritenour with 22 points and Jaylen Patterson added 11.

Whitfield (7-2) plays at home against Parkway Central on Monday at 6 p.m. Ritenour (1-6) hosts St. Mary's on Tuesday at noon.

