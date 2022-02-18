Recap: Whitfield tops New Madrid County Central

Whitfield topped visiting New Madrid County Central 51-40 Friday.
Jorden Williams led the way for Whitfield with 21 points and Travis Green III added 14.
Whitfield (19-5) will host Clayton on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
