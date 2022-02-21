 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Clayton

  • 0

Whitfield triumphed over visiting Clayton 75-34 Monday.

Holden Souter led the way for Whitfield with 18 points and Tre Williams added 18. Eric Lytle led the way for Clayton with 9 points.

Clayton (10-13) plays at Oakville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 2/161. CBC (17-6) def. SLUH (15-5), 64-45 today.2. East St. Louis (22-5) at Collinsville (23-5) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.3. …

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News