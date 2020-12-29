 Skip to main content
Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Fort Zumwalt West
Whitfield cruised to a 59-28 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt West Tuesday.

Eddie Simon led the way for Whitfield with 10 points. Chris Kerr was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt West with 10 points.

Whitfield (2-4) will host Duchesne on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (0-5) travels to Lutheran North on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

