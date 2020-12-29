Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Fort Zumwalt West

Whitfield cruised to a 59-28 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt West Tuesday.
-
Gilbert comes up big at crunch time to lead Vashon past Chaminade in heavyweight battle
-
Thompson explodes for 55 points to lead Francis Howell past O'Fallon Christian
-
Gassama's inside presence makes a big difference in De Smet's win at Webster Groves
-
Fort Zumwalt South runs past St. Charles West in St. Dominic tournament opener
-
McCormack picks up 500th coaching victory as Priory continues unbeaten start
Eddie Simon led the way for Whitfield with 10 points. Chris Kerr was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt West with 10 points.
Whitfield (2-4) will host Duchesne on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (0-5) travels to Lutheran North on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.