Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Mater Dei
Whitfield cruised to a 70-36 win over visiting Mater Dei Wednesday.

The leading scorers for Whitfield were Holden Souter (15), Nolan Simon (11), Travis Green III (10), Nick Lewis (10) and Jorden Williams (10). Cameron Haag led the way for Mater Dei with 13 points and Jacob Patton added 12.

Whitfield (4-1) plays at home against Cardinal Ritter on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Mater Dei (4-4) will host Gibault on Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.

