Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Riverview Gardens
Whitfield cruised to a 73-41 win over visiting Riverview Gardens Monday.

Travis Green III led Whitfield with 21 points, while Nolan Simon finished with 18 and Holden Souter added 18. Cavoll Love Jr. led Riverview Gardens with 14 points and Camren Scaife added 12.

Whitfield (2-0) visits Westminster on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. Riverview Gardens (0-1) plays at Soldan on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

