 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Trinity
0 comments

Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Trinity

  • 0

Whitfield triumphed over visiting Trinity 71-33 Tuesday.

The leading scorers for Whitfield were Tre Williams (14), Nolan Simon (13), Holden Souter (11) and Travis Green III (10). Jordan Fulton led the way for Trinity with 12 points.

Whitfield (8-10) hosts Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Thursday at 5 p.m. Trinity (0-18) hosts Tolton on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports