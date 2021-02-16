Recap: Whitfield triumphs over Trinity

Whitfield triumphed over visiting Trinity 71-33 Tuesday.
The leading scorers for Whitfield were Tre Williams (14), Nolan Simon (13), Holden Souter (11) and Travis Green III (10). Jordan Fulton led the way for Trinity with 12 points.
Whitfield (8-10) hosts Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Thursday at 5 p.m. Trinity (0-18) hosts Tolton on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
