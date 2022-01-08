 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: William Chrisman downs Francis Howell
William Chrisman fell behind Francis Howell 39-38 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 58-49 win Saturday at Joplin.

Gabe James led Francis Howell with 22 points and Dwight Lomax, Jr added 10.

Francis Howell (9-6) will host Webster Groves on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

