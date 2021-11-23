 Skip to main content
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) breezes by Valley Park
Windsor (Imperial) breezed by visiting Valley Park 76-56 Tuesday.

Brenton Shirk led the way for Windsor (Imperial) with 18 points and Nolan Hirth added 15. Will Geary led the way for Valley Park with 29 points. The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Will Geary (11)

Windsor (Imperial) (1-1) plays at Bayless on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Valley Park (1-2) plays at home against St. Pius X on Monday at 5 p.m.

