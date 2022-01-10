Recap: Windsor (Imperial) downs Affton

Windsor (Imperial) downed visiting Affton 54-46 Monday.
Nolan Hirth led Windsor (Imperial) with 15 points, while Max Hartmann finished with 13 and AJ Patrick added 12. Codey Recht led the way for Affton with 17 points and Sean LaRose added 15. The leading rebounder for Affton was Codey Recht (10)
Windsor (Imperial) (9-5) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Affton (6-5) will host De Soto on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
