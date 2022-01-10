 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) downs Affton
0 comments

Recap: Windsor (Imperial) downs Affton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Windsor (Imperial) downed visiting Affton 54-46 Monday.

Nolan Hirth led Windsor (Imperial) with 15 points, while Max Hartmann finished with 13 and AJ Patrick added 12. Codey Recht led the way for Affton with 17 points and Sean LaRose added 15. The leading rebounder for Affton was Codey Recht (10)

Windsor (Imperial) (9-5) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Affton (6-5) will host De Soto on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News