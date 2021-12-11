Recap: Windsor (Imperial) downs Hillsboro

Windsor (Imperial) downed Hillsboro 56-49 Saturday at Hillsboro.
Max Hartmann was the leading scorer for Windsor (Imperial) with 24 points and AJ Patrick added 13.
Windsor (Imperial) (5-2) plays at home against DuBourg on Monday at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (2-2) plays at Perryville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
