Recap: Windsor (Imperial) edges Mehlville

Windsor (Imperial) edged Mehlville 70-68 Monday at Mehlville.
The leading scorers for Windsor (Imperial) were Hunter Metteer (16), Sonny Amabile (15), Logan Chaney (12) and Nathan Beerman (11). The leading scorers for Mehlville were Joey Barrett (19), Blake Wentzel (13), Logan Mueller (12) and Nick Sights (11).
Windsor (Imperial) (1-0) visits Oakville on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Mehlville (0-1) plays at home against Hancock on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
