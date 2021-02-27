Recap: Windsor (Imperial) handily defeats Affton

Sonny Amabile had a game-high 27 points to lead Windsor (Imperial) to a 65-40 win over visiting Affton Saturday.
Nolan Hirth also contributed 9 points to Windsor (Imperial)'s win. The leading rebounder for Windsor (Imperial) was Logan Chaney (10).
Windsor (Imperial) (13-11) plays at Vianney on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
