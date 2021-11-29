Recap: Windsor (Imperial) rolls past Bayless

-
University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
Windsor (Imperial) rolled past Bayless 59-29 Monday at Hancock.
Nolan Hirth led Windsor (Imperial) with 16 points and AJ Patrick added 15.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.