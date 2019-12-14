Sonny Amabile had a game-high 27 points to lead Windsor (Imperial) to a 72-71 win over visiting Park Hills Central Saturday.
The Owls were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 18 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Windsor (Imperial) were Grant Siegel (14) and Norman Alford (12). The leading rebounder for Windsor (Imperial) was Matt Martin (11).
Windsor (Imperial) (3-3) travels to Seckman on Wednesday at 7 a.m. Park Hills Central (2-2) plays at home against St. Pius X on Tuesday at 7 p.m.