Recap: Windsor (Imperial) tops Fox
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) tops Fox

Windsor (Imperial) topped visiting Fox 48-36 Wednesday.

Logan Chaney led Windsor (Imperial) with 23 points and Sonny Amabile added 15.

Windsor (Imperial) (5-4) goes on the road to play Hillsboro on Friday at 7 p.m. Fox (3-8) plays at Pacific on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

