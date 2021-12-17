 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) tops Hillsboro
0 comments

Recap: Windsor (Imperial) tops Hillsboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Windsor (Imperial) topped Hillsboro 58-47 Friday at Hillsboro.

The leading scorers for Windsor (Imperial) were AJ Patrick (15), Max Hartmann (13), Nolan Hirth (12) and Brenton Shirk (11). Kyle Phipps led Hillsboro with 14 points, while Noah Holland finished with 10 and Luka Pool added 10. The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Kieren Jones (8)

Windsor (Imperial) (6-4) plays at St. Clair on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Hillsboro (3-3) will host St. Pius X on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/141. CBC (4-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (7-1) is idle.3. Chaminade (3-1) is idle.4. Pattonville (3-2) def. Jennings…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News