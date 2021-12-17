Recap: Windsor (Imperial) tops Hillsboro

Windsor (Imperial) topped Hillsboro 58-47 Friday at Hillsboro.
The leading scorers for Windsor (Imperial) were AJ Patrick (15), Max Hartmann (13), Nolan Hirth (12) and Brenton Shirk (11). Kyle Phipps led Hillsboro with 14 points, while Noah Holland finished with 10 and Luka Pool added 10. The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Kieren Jones (8)
Windsor (Imperial) (6-4) plays at St. Clair on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Hillsboro (3-3) will host St. Pius X on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
