Recap: Winfield topples North Callaway

Peter Nicholl had a game-high 30 points to lead Winfield to a 58-43 win over visiting North Callaway Thursday.

Winfield (11-7) plays at home against Elsberry on Saturday at 6 p.m. North Callaway (2-3) will host Louisiana on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

