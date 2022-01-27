Recap: Winfield topples North Callaway

Peter Nicholl had a game-high 30 points to lead Winfield to a 58-43 win over visiting North Callaway Thursday.
Winfield (11-7) plays at home against Elsberry on Saturday at 6 p.m. North Callaway (2-3) will host Louisiana on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Currently in his 17th year at Whitfield, Mike Potsou is slated to take over at Vianney in the summer from Terry Cochran.
WEBSTER GROVES — Jaden McClain made it rain Tuesday night.
CBC got its first MCC win behind 28 points from Rob Martin, surviving a 26-point effort from De Smet's Brian Taylor.
Mason Shubert and Brady Moore scored 17 points apiece and Breese Central played a tough defensive game to defeat Mascoutah.
O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Mary's defensive game plan was to make one of the area's top big men a non-factor.
As a first-year head coach, Grant Agbo has to think about things that were never a concern when he was an assistant.
CENTRALIA, Ill. – Vashon showed off its vast array of skills Thursday.
Collinsville used a 26-7 run in the fourth quarter to defeat Hazelwood Central on Wednesday in the first round of the Belleville East Classic.
Lift For Life scored the final eight points of the game Saturday and defeated Miller Career Academy 64-57.
Caleb Weber, Lane Otten and Brett Holcomb scored in double figures Tuesday as the Freeburg Midgets outlasted Gibault in a nonconference boys basketball game.
