Recap: Winfield topples Orchard Farm
Winfield toppled visiting Orchard Farm 63-48 Tuesday.

Joseph McLaurin led the way for Orchard Farm with 11 points and Devin Bledsoe added 10.

Winfield (16-7) plays at home against Lutheran St. Charles on Friday at 6 p.m.

