 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Winfield topples Orchard Farm
0 comments

Recap: Winfield topples Orchard Farm

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Winfield toppled Orchard Farm 72-57 Thursday at Orchard Farm.

Joseph McLaurin led the way for Orchard Farm with 16 points and Tyler Spaeth added 13.

Winfield (9-3) will host Duchesne on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (5-4) visits Lutheran North on Saturday at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports