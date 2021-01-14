Recap: Winfield topples Orchard Farm

Winfield toppled Orchard Farm 72-57 Thursday at Orchard Farm.
Joseph McLaurin led the way for Orchard Farm with 16 points and Tyler Spaeth added 13.
Winfield (9-3) will host Duchesne on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (5-4) visits Lutheran North on Saturday at 1 p.m.
