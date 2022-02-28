Recap: Winfield tops Bowling Green

Winfield topped visiting Bowling Green 64-54 Monday.
Peter Nicholl led Winfield with 22 points, while Brady Creech finished with 19 and DJ Gillespie added 15.
Winfield (14-12) plays at St. Charles West on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Winfield topped visiting Bowling Green 64-54 Monday.
Peter Nicholl led Winfield with 22 points, while Brady Creech finished with 19 and DJ Gillespie added 15.
Winfield (14-12) plays at St. Charles West on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
A year after it canceled its season, the North County Christian boys basketball team is a state champion.
Senior guard Tray Swygeart had a double-double Wednesday to help lead Collinsville to a 47-29 victory against Belleville West in an Illinois C…
TRENTON — Luke Strubhart was about as unhappy as he could be.
When the final horn sounded and confetti fell from the sky, Eddie Weekly III felt a joy unlike anything he’s experienced on the basketball court.
WEBSTER GROVES — On the final Friday of February, the Vashon boys basketball team did something few can this time of year.
Jayden Nicholson was off to have his head examined Tuesday night.
Ian Bollinger's career-high 16 points powered the Gibault Hawks past Madison on Saturday in the title game of the Class 1A Gibault Regional.
GRANITE CITY — In a game where no lead was safe, the Collinsville Kahoks found a way to survive.
LOUISIANA — Cam Lee got his team off and running Saturday night, and his team picked him up when he needed it the most.
ST. CHARLES — Ryan Schwendeman knows his days on the basketball court are quickly drawing to a close, so he's savoring every moment.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.