Recap: Winfield tops Bowling Green

Winfield topped visiting Bowling Green 64-54 Monday.

Peter Nicholl led Winfield with 22 points, while Brady Creech finished with 19 and DJ Gillespie added 15.

Winfield (14-12) plays at St. Charles West on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

