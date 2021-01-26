Recap: Winfield triumphs over Silex

Winfield triumphed over visiting Silex 71-31 Tuesday.
The Warriors hit 11 of 17 free throw attempts, while the Owls made three of four. DJ Gillespie was the leading scorer for Winfield with 17 points and Kannon Schutte added 13. Tyler Twellman led Silex with 17 points.
Winfield (11-4) plays at home against Bowling Green on Thursday at 7 p.m. Silex (0-6) plays at home against Louisiana on Thursday at 7 p.m.
