Recap: Wood River breezes by Bunker Hill
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Spartan erased a six-point deficit to defeat previously unbeaten Vashon 48-41 at De Smet in the first meeting between the boys basketball teams since 2010.
Odis Grissom had never seen such revelry.
North has a week off after it landed the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 6 tournament and will host rival and No. 4 seed McCluer (2-7) at 4:15 p.m. Monday.
West jumped out to a huge lead and then weathered a furious comeback to earn a 63-57 win over Winfield in the teams' conference tilt Wednesday night at West.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — MICDS senior Sam Wienstroer was pleased with his team-high 15-point effort Tuesday in a Metro League boys basketball showdo…
It was a scene that was hard to square in this time of COVID-19 protocols and procedures.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/17/2021 Large schoolsLast Week1. Chaminade (16-1)12. CBC (13-3)23. Francis Howell (14-3)34. De Smet (10-6…
Tarris Reed scored 23 of his 28 points in the final two quarters Friday, including successive baskets late in the game to preserve Chaminade's 72-64 home victory over CBC
CHESTERFIELD — A wrong turn before the game and foul trouble during the game wasn't going to deter Todd Bieg from making the biggest play of t…
ARNOLD — Russell Vincent makes no secret on how he feels about Keashon Petty.