Recap: Wood River breezes by Bunker Hill
Wood River breezed by visiting Bunker Hill 52-32 Friday.

Evan Merritt led Wood River with 19 points and Antonio Hardin added 14.

Wood River (6-5) visits Civic Memorial on Saturday at noon. Bunker Hill (4-3) will host Hardin Calhoun on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

