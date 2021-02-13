 Skip to main content
Recap: Wood River breezes by Gillespie
Evan Merritt notched 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Wood River past visiting Gillespie 62-43 Saturday.

The Oilers were seven of 17 (41 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Wood River was Antonio Hardin with 18 points.

Wood River (4-3) travels to Civic Memorial on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Gillespie (0-4) plays at Piasa Southwestern on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

