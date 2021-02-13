Recap: Wood River breezes by Gillespie

Evan Merritt notched 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Wood River past visiting Gillespie 62-43 Saturday.
-
Fortner's heroics help Francis Howell survive Troy's best shot in overtime thriller
-
Althoff opens season by edging Waterloo
-
Zumwalt North takes control of GAC Central race by winning at Washington
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
The Oilers were seven of 17 (41 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Wood River was Antonio Hardin with 18 points.
Wood River (4-3) travels to Civic Memorial on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Gillespie (0-4) plays at Piasa Southwestern on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.