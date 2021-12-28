Recap: Wood River downs Gillespie

Free throw shooting was key to the Oilers win. Wood River connected on 22 of 33 attempts, while the Miners made just 14 of 17. The leading scorers for Wood River were Seth Slayden (20), Devon Green (17), Jakob Gerber (16) and Antonio Hardin (12). Kamryn Link led Gillespie with 23 points, while Collyn Oberkfell finished with 12 and Bryce Buhs added 11.