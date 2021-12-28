 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Wood River downs Gillespie
0 comments

Recap: Wood River downs Gillespie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wood River downed visiting Gillespie 75-68 Tuesday.

Free throw shooting was key to the Oilers win. Wood River connected on 22 of 33 attempts, while the Miners made just 14 of 17. The leading scorers for Wood River were Seth Slayden (20), Devon Green (17), Jakob Gerber (16) and Antonio Hardin (12). Kamryn Link led Gillespie with 23 points, while Collyn Oberkfell finished with 12 and Bryce Buhs added 11.

Wood River (4-6) plays at Hillsboro, Illinois on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Gillespie (0-6) travels to Staunton on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News