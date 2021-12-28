Recap: Wood River downs Gillespie

Wood River downed visiting Gillespie 75-68 Tuesday.
-
Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener
-
COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area
-
Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial
-
Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault
-
Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament
Free throw shooting was key to the Oilers win. Wood River connected on 22 of 33 attempts, while the Miners made just 14 of 17. The leading scorers for Wood River were Seth Slayden (20), Devon Green (17), Jakob Gerber (16) and Antonio Hardin (12). Kamryn Link led Gillespie with 23 points, while Collyn Oberkfell finished with 12 and Bryce Buhs added 11.
Wood River (4-6) plays at Hillsboro, Illinois on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Gillespie (0-6) travels to Staunton on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.