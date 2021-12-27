Recap: Wood River downs Staunton

Wood River downed Staunton 57-50 Monday at Carlinville.
Antonio Hardin led Wood River with 21 points, while Seth Slayden finished with 13 and Zach Lybarger added 10. Braden Buffington led the way for Staunton with 23 points and Cayden Silvester added 18.
Wood River (3-6) plays at home against Gillespie on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Staunton (2-7) plays at Hillsboro, Illinois on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
