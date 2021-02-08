 Skip to main content
Recap: Wood River gets by Civic Memorial
Recap: Wood River gets by Civic Memorial

Wood River got by visiting Civic Memorial 49-46 Monday.

Trey Hall led the way for Civic Memorial with 15 points and Logan Turbyfill added 14. The leading rebounders for Civic Memorial were Logan Turbyfill (10) and Sam Buckley (9).

Wood River (2-1) will host Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (0-1) goes on the road to play Breese Central on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

