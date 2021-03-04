Recap: Wood River rolls past Mulberry Grove

Wood River rolled past visiting Mulberry Grove 79-49 Thursday.
The Oilers were seven of 17 (41 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Antonio Hardin led Wood River with 21 points, while Evan Merritt finished with 15 and Ryan Dawson added 10.
Wood River (7-6) visits Father McGivney on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
