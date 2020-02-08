Recap: Woodlawn defeats Vandalia

Blake McKay had a game-high 25 points to lead Woodlawn to a 63-57 win over visiting Vandalia Saturday.
Free throws made a difference in the Cardinals win. They converted 10 of 14, while the Vandals made two of two for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Woodlawn were Race Rynski (17) and Jackson Tieman (13). Mitchell Casey led the way for Vandalia with 17 points.
Woodlawn (7-3) will host Metro-East Lutheran on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Vandalia (13-10) goes on the road to play Carlinville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.