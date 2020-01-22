Reed comes up clutch as Chaminade rallies past De Smet

Turnovers are double deadly for De Smet. The Spartans count on junior towers Sekou Gassama (6-foot-10) and Yaya Keita (6-foot-9) for second-chance scoring opportunities on offense and to protect the paint on defense. A turnover by the guards means the Spartans didn’t get a shot off and their best rim protectors are behind the play.

Gassama and Keita were strong much of the night. Keita had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Gassama scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.

But neither of them had the answer down the stretch for Reed, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and converted a pair of old-fashioned 3-point plays. Most nights Reed is going to be the biggest guy on the court. Matching up against two guys about his size could have been troublesome, but it made Reed go that much harder.

“Just had to go as hard as I can and give it my all for my team,” Reed said. “We had to make sure we secured the win.”

Kasubke was on the court at the end of the game to feed Reed the go-ahead bucket. But Kasubke came off the bench to start the game. He was sick Saturday for the Trinity game and is still not quite all the way back. When Bennett told him he’d be coming off the bench, Kasubke made sure to keep his mind right.