Reed displays new weapon to help Chaminade knock off De Smet

“I’ve been working on my outside game, so I was able to step out, hit those turnarounds and get my team involved,” Reed said.

Defending Reed was made more difficult when Gassama went to the bench with his third foul. Despite the Spartans clogging the lane with a 2-3 zone, Chaminade kept feeding their big man.

Reed converted on an offensive rebound, dunked in transition and then drained another perimeter jumper. In all, he went 8-for-9 from the field in the first half and when junior Nate Straughter sank a left wing 3-pointer at the buzzer, the Red Devils took a 30-17 lead into the break.

“We tried collapsing, tried to make it as hard as possible on (Reed), but he made some good moves and made some shots. He’s a big-time player for a reason,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said.

Reed is an NCAA Division I prospect and has garnered attention from Iowa, St. Louis University, Mizzou, Ohio State and Michigan State among others.

De Smet (7-4, 1-2) split the two regular season meetings with Chaminade the past two seasons. In both Spartans wins, De Smet made seven three-pointers. But the Spartans were cold in the first half on Tuesday, going just 8-for-28 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range.