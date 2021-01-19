Reed displays new weapon to help Chaminade knock off De Smet

CREVE COEUR — Chaminade junior Tarris Reed Jr. knew what to expect.
The 6-foot-10-inch skyscraper was facing De Smet for the second time in 12 days on Tuesday. He knew the Spartans would double-team him and try to force him away from the basket.
It was the perfect time for Reed to unveil his new toy - a turnaround jumper.
Reed scored 18 of his team-high 23 points in the first half, including a pair of dazzling turnaround jumpers, as Chaminade held off a late charge to defeat De Smet 56-51 in a Metro Catholic Conference showdown at De Smet.
Chaminade (8-1, 4-0) won its fifth game in a row and has captured 17 of its last 18 dating back to last season. The Red Devils are off to their first 4-0 start in league play since the 2016-17 season.
Reed, who also added 19 rebounds, began to assert himself both from the inside and outside late in the first quarter. He scored on a rousing dunk and then converted a 3-point play on a drive to the hoop to put Chaminade ahead 15-9.
He opened the second quarter with two 17-foot turnaround jumpers from the baseline, both challenged by De Smet center Sekou Gassama, who also stands 6-10. It concluded a stretch of nine consecutive points by Reed - and he was just getting started.
“I’ve been working on my outside game, so I was able to step out, hit those turnarounds and get my team involved,” Reed said.
Defending Reed was made more difficult when Gassama went to the bench with his third foul. Despite the Spartans clogging the lane with a 2-3 zone, Chaminade kept feeding their big man.
Reed converted on an offensive rebound, dunked in transition and then drained another perimeter jumper. In all, he went 8-for-9 from the field in the first half and when junior Nate Straughter sank a left wing 3-pointer at the buzzer, the Red Devils took a 30-17 lead into the break.
“We tried collapsing, tried to make it as hard as possible on (Reed), but he made some good moves and made some shots. He’s a big-time player for a reason,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said.
Reed is an NCAA Division I prospect and has garnered attention from Iowa, St. Louis University, Mizzou, Ohio State and Michigan State among others.
De Smet (7-4, 1-2) split the two regular season meetings with Chaminade the past two seasons. In both Spartans wins, De Smet made seven three-pointers. But the Spartans were cold in the first half on Tuesday, going just 8-for-28 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range.
But led by junior Brian Taylor, the Spartans began to chip away at the deficit in the second half. Taylor, who scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the quarter, scored on three successive possessions to open the third quarter, then converted on a tough drive in the final seconds to trim the deficit to 37-32.
But Slaughter again came through at the buzzer, this time converting an offensive rebound and Chaminade took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter.
“The coaches were preaching for us to go to the offensive glass and try to help Tarris out on the boards. I just made something happen,” said Slaughter, who scored 13 points and gathered six rebounds.
But the De Smet defense, thanks in part to a 2-2-1 full court press, continued to limit Reed’s touches and force turnovers. Twice, the Spartans cut the deficit to four, but a 3-pointer by Bryan Ward Jr. and a Slaughter fast break basket kept De Smet from getting closer.
De Smet had held eight of its 10 previous opponents to 50 points or less and Williams thought the defensive effort on Tuesday should have been enough to win.
“If we hold this team to 56 points, you have to be able to win that game,” Williams said. “We had great looks and just missed shots.”
Chaminade was playing without coach Frank Bennett, who was with his wife for the birth of their son early Tuesday morning.
Assistant coach Shawn Keizer kept his team composed as the lead shrunk from 16 to four.
“Thankfully, we got a great offensive possession when they cut it to four and it slowed their momentum and we made just enough plays down the stretch to get a tough win on the road,” Keizer said.