Reed leaves Chaminade for Branson-based prep school

Chaminade’s next big basketball star has transferred.

Tarris Reed Jr. announced Thursday he has enrolled at Link Year Academy for his senior year.

The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys basketball player of the year, Reed is among the most highly coveted post players in the country in the 2022 class. He has more than 15 offers, including Missouri, Illinois, St. Louis U., Creighton, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Xavier.

The 6-foot-10 and 235-pound Reed is a consensus four-star recruit and ranked by 247sports as the top prospect in Missouri and the 18th best power forward in the nation. Rivals ranks him as the No. 15 power forward.

As a junior Reed averaged 21.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game as he led the Red Devils to a third-place finish in Class 6 in March.

“I would like to take this moment to thank the Chaminade community for supporting me over the last four years. I’m filled with gratitude for how you’ve welcomed me with open arms, creating memories I’ll forever cherish,” Reed wrote on his Instagram post.