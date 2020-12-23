Reed plays sweet music to lead Chaminade past Cardinal Ritter in power showdown

Reed, who tied a career high with the 27-point effort, takes his saxophone playing as seriously as his basketball. He idolizes the late Clarence Clemons, the longtime sax player for Bruce Springsteen and E Street band. At one time Reed played in the school band, but it took away too much time from basketball.

Still, he plans on re-energizing his musical talents later in life, quite possibly in college.

"It's something I don't want to give up," he said.

The St. Charles resident has NCAA Division I college coaches drooling over his services. Mizzou, Saint Louis University, Ohio State, Michigan State and Iowa are among the early leaders, although he admits things can change in a hurry.

For now, Reed is focused on bringing a state crown to Chaminade, which has won two state championships, the last in 2016.

"These guys want to play team ball and they want to do things the right way," Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. "The better we can get in dialing in from start to finish, the better off we'll be down the road."

Added Chaminade junior guard Damien Mayo Jr., "So far all four games we've played poised and to the best of our ability."

Mayo added 19 points to winning attack.