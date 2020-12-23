Reed plays sweet music to lead Chaminade past Cardinal Ritter in power showdown

At 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, Tarris Reed Jr. might be the largest saxophone player in the country.
The hulking Chaminade junior forward enjoys blowing out one tune after another. "Grandma's Hands," a Bill Withers classic from the early 1970s, is his favorite.
"I've been doing it since the sixth grade and I love it," Reed said. "It's pretty important to me."
But these days Reed has put his baritone sax in the closet for the time being to concentrate on his other passion.
"My focus is totally on basketball right now," he said.
It certainly showed Wednesday night.
Reed scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the Red Devils to a 71-53 win over Cardinal Ritter in a battle of statewide boys basketball powers at Ritter.
Chaminade (4-0) exploded in the fourth quarter to record its fifth successive win over the defending Class 3 state champion Lions (3-2), who are coming off their eighth overall title in March.
Reed triggered an 18-3 run over the first 5 minutes and 7 seconds that turned a 4-point game into a safe 63-44 lead. Reed's rim-rocking slam dunk, his second on the night, punctuated the outburst.
"Coach told us we had to be more aggressive," Reed said. "We knew we had to turn it up. That (slam), it just gave more energy to the team and got us going."
Reed, who tied a career high with the 27-point effort, takes his saxophone playing as seriously as his basketball. He idolizes the late Clarence Clemons, the longtime sax player for Bruce Springsteen and E Street band. At one time Reed played in the school band, but it took away too much time from basketball.
Still, he plans on re-energizing his musical talents later in life, quite possibly in college.
"It's something I don't want to give up," he said.
The St. Charles resident has NCAA Division I college coaches drooling over his services. Mizzou, Saint Louis University, Ohio State, Michigan State and Iowa are among the early leaders, although he admits things can change in a hurry.
For now, Reed is focused on bringing a state crown to Chaminade, which has won two state championships, the last in 2016.
"These guys want to play team ball and they want to do things the right way," Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. "The better we can get in dialing in from start to finish, the better off we'll be down the road."
Added Chaminade junior guard Damien Mayo Jr., "So far all four games we've played poised and to the best of our ability."
Mayo added 19 points to winning attack.
Chaminade used a 10-6 blitz at the outset of the third quarter to stretch a three-point halftime lead to 42-35. Ritter fought back to within 42-40 behind Robert Lewis and Mario Fleming, who tallied 21 and 11 points respectively.
The Red Devils took control early in the final period by scoring 10 unanswered points over the first 162 seconds. Nilavan Daniels began the outburst with an old-fashioned 3-point play. Junior Nate Straughter, who added 16 points, followed with a jumper and Reed converted on a smooth fall-away shot for a 53-41 lead. Reed hit a pair of foul shots before executing a highlight-reel slam off a drive along the left baseline.
"He's the kind of teammate you want," Mayo said of Reed. "He actually passes the ball more than we want him to. You want him to be a monster and get 30 (points) a game."
The Red Devils have won their first four contests by an average of 29 points. Last season, they reached the Class 5 state semifinal round before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That has served to fuel this group.
"We think about that every day," Mayo said. "It motivates us."
Ritter has beefed up its schedule in an attempt to repeat as state champion.
The Lions dropped a 64-62 decision to Kickapoo on Dec. 12. Kickapoo reached the Class 5 final four last season.
"I definitely think we have the opportunity (to repeat)," Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. "Right now, with everything that's happening around us, it's more mental than physical. Everything is unknown. Hopefully, it will come together."