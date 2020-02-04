Reeves scores career-high 25 to lift Winfield over St. Charles West in GAC thriller

WINFIELD — Bryant Reeves knew the magic number.
The Winfield High senior guard stepped to the free-throw line with 13.9 seconds left and 23 points to his credit.
Reeves knocked down both freebies to bring his total to 25, one higher than his career-high set in a district semifinal win last season as Winfield knocked off St. Charles West 52-45 in a key GAC North boys basketball game Tuesday night in Lincoln County.
“I looked up at the scoreboard after to make sure I had 25,” he said. “I was going for 25. I was like, ‘I’ve got to get my career high.’ I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
And it came on a night when Winfield recognized its two senior boys basketball players, Reeves and Charlie Rhodes, and its lone senior girls basketball player Emma Burkemper.
“That’s storybook right there. On senior night, taking over and putting the guys on your shoulders,” Winfield coach Bryan Keim said. “It’s something we’ve expected from him. I’ve been watching him since he’s been in seventh grade, so I knew he had it in him.”
Sophomore guard D.J. Gillespie drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 32 seconds left to break a 45-45 tie and send Winfield (12-7 overall, 3-0 GAC North) on to its second win this season over West after a 15-game series skid to start the century.
“We haven’t played St. Charles West well in the past few years, but winning at their place (48-46 in overtime on Jan. 15), I think, gave us a lot of confidence coming into this game,” Keim said. “We knew we had to play hard. We knew it was going to be a dogfight and we found a way to pull it out.”
West (8-11, 3-3) lost valuable ground in the conference race, one year after tying St. Charles for the league title with matching 7-1 marks.
“A team that was going to win the GAC North is going to lose two games. We lost our third one tonight, so that’s not going to work,” West coach Pat Steinhoff said. “We’ve got our sights on a new goal. I told the guys tonight that a district championship would outweigh any GAC North championship. That’s got to be our vision.”
Sophomore guard Josh Newell provided a pair of memorable moments for West with buzzer-beating 3-pointers to end both the first and second quarters.
“It’s one of those things you kind of dream about as a kid,” he said. “It was one of those things where the roll was on my side and I was lucky enough they went in for us.”
Newell finished with a team-high 20 points, one shy of his career high of 21 set in the final game of December.
“He’s going to be a heck of a player to watch the next month and two years,” Steinhoff said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have guys like Trent Champagne and even the guys going all the way back like Ryan Robertson and Kramer Soderberg. He’s the next one and I think he’s probably ahead of those guys leadership-wise. He’s our most poised kid and that’s tough as a sophomore.”
Winfield started a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and used back-to-back driving layups by Reeves to take a 10-5 lead.
Winfield still led by four in the closing moments of the period, but Brayden Wampler-Foust knocked down a jumper with 22 seconds left and Newell swished home a 30-foot shot at the buzzer to give West a 15-14 cushion.
Winfield went on an 8-1 run to start the second quarter to surge back in front 22-16 before Newell stabilized things for West with another 3-pointer.
The same combination that gave West the lead at the end of the first quarter did the same trick at the end of the second.
Wampler-Foust canned a trey with 1:26 left to bring West to within one and Newell then stole the ball at the defensive end, came down the court and drained another buzzer-beating triple to give his team a 27-25 lead at the half.
“I think everyone was probably thinking he was maybe out-of-bounds, so I was just trying to keep my focus and play through the whistle,” Newell said. “I kind of just drove the ball and tried to make a play.”
Winfield outscored West 11-9 in the third quarter to forge a 36-36 tie heading into the fourth quarter.
Reeves scored all of Winfield's 11 points in the period.
“Coach’s halftime talk got me going,” Reeves said. “I was like, ‘alright, I guess it was my time to do what I can do.’ Things were just hitting for me.”
Reeves also scored Winfield’s first five points of the fourth quarter to give him 16 straight, but Newell and Anthony Lemons combined to score nine points to start the fourth to give West a 45-41 lead.
That’s when Gillespie went to work.
His layup and baseline jumper on back-to-back possessions tied the game and set the stage for his huge cap to a personal 7-0 run.
Gillespie got the ball in front of his own bench on the right wing and swished home the go-ahead triple to make it 48-45 with 92 seconds left.
“It felt really good. I was confident it was going in, so I started running back,” he said. “I was just doing what my team needed me to do.”
Wampler-Foust, who had 10 points for West, had a shot at a tying trey, but it was off the mark and Winfield hit four free throws in the final 26 seconds to seal the win, including Reeves’ final two to give him his new career-high.
The win came on the heels of a disappointing two-point effort in Winfield’s 50-38 loss to Clopton in the championship of the 95th Bowling Green Tournament on Saturday.
“I had a very rough game Saturday. I wasn’t in it fully,” Reeves said. “It was senior night tonight, so I had to get myself ready and show them what I can actually do. It was a very special night for me to do this and get this win off for us.”