Reeves scores career-high 25 to lift Winfield over St. Charles West in GAC thriller

“We haven’t played St. Charles West well in the past few years, but winning at their place (48-46 in overtime on Jan. 15), I think, gave us a lot of confidence coming into this game,” Keim said. “We knew we had to play hard. We knew it was going to be a dogfight and we found a way to pull it out.”

West (8-11, 3-3) lost valuable ground in the conference race, one year after tying St. Charles for the league title with matching 7-1 marks.

“A team that was going to win the GAC North is going to lose two games. We lost our third one tonight, so that’s not going to work,” West coach Pat Steinhoff said. “We’ve got our sights on a new goal. I told the guys tonight that a district championship would outweigh any GAC North championship. That’s got to be our vision.”

Sophomore guard Josh Newell provided a pair of memorable moments for West with buzzer-beating 3-pointers to end both the first and second quarters.

“It’s one of those things you kind of dream about as a kid,” he said. “It was one of those things where the roll was on my side and I was lucky enough they went in for us.”

Newell finished with a team-high 20 points, one shy of his career high of 21 set in the final game of December.