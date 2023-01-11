Rickman, Dunard help Borgia rally past Priory to remain unbeaten

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Dave Neier felt his heart skip a beat.

The Borgia High boys basketball coach watched in shock as the Knights' do-everything junior forward Adam Rickman fell hard to the court late in the first quarter of Wednesday's contest against Priory.

"I was hoping he was going to pop back up quickly," Neier said.

Rickman stayed on the deck for 30 seconds after stumbling backward and landing on his back.

The fall seemed to ignite a fire under the 6-foot-6-inch bruiser.

Rickman scored a game-high 26 points and led a fourth-quarter rally to propel Borgia to a 62-49 win in the semifinal round of the 52nd annual Washington Tournament in Franklin County.

The Knights (15-0) will face St. Charles (13-2) in the championship game of the eight-team affair at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Borgia will be looking for a record 14th championship in the tradition-rich tournament, which began in 1972. Crosstown rival Washington is second with eight titles.

Rickman shook off the fall to score 11 of his points in the final 6 minutes 33 seconds as his team rallied from a 47-46 deficit.

For a brief moment, it looked as though the gangly standout might have been done for the night after the first-quarter crash.

"I saw the rebound coming off and I thought I could get the put-back in," Rickman said. "I couldn't get that high and rim-stuff myself and landed on my back."

The fall created a few anxious moments in Borgia nation as fans and players looked concerned for a few seconds.

"I kept telling myself, 'Please get up,' " Borgia senior guard Sam Dunard said. "It looked kind of rough."

Rickman averages 19 points and 11 rebounds and fuels the Knights' engine at both ends of the court. They could ill afford to lose their go-to player.

"It's great that everything worked out OK," said the veteran Neier, who recorded his 778th win.

Rickman turned in another stat-sheet-stuffing performance with 14 rebounds. He had a triple-double against Lutheran St. Charles on Jan. 3.

Yet it was a 3-pointer by Dunard that kick-started the rally.

"I just happened to be open," said Dunard, who scored seven points. "So I just shot it."

Borgia is off to its best start since the 2009-2010 team won its first 30 games.

"If we work as hard as we can, we have a chance to go unbeaten," Dunard said.

The Knights' perfect start to the season almost came to an end at the hands of the gutsy Ravens, who rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit to go in front in the final stanza.

Junior Myles Eidsness-Garcia canned a 3-pointer from the right baseline to put Priory up 47-46 after just 64 seconds of the final period.

That happened to be the Ravens' last field goal of the night.

Borgia responded with a 16-2 run the rest of the way to win going away.

Rickman began the rally with back-to-back baskets, the final one came off a nifty in-bounds play.

Dunard then came through with the biggest shot of his career to put the Knights up 53-47.

Rickman followed with another scoring salvo that was highlighted by an old-fashioned 3-point play.

Senior Grant Schroeder closed out the blitz by scoring from close range with 1:12 left in the period. He finished with 18 points.

"We definitely had a little panic coming out of the (second) half," Rickman said. "We just weren't ready."

Still, the Knights righted the ship with a strong final quarter. Tate Marquart added a big basket in the third period. Brody Denbow had the hot hand early.

"I think we just realized that it was time to go back to work," Rickman said. "We started working together more as a unit and that changed it around."

Priory (7-6) fell behind 21-7 after just seven minutes but managed to systematically chip away at the deficit behind Max Lipe and Christian Gonzalez, who had 17 and 15 points respectively.

"You talk about a gutsy effort, it really was," said Priory coach Bobby McCormack, who has 539 career wins "A loss is a loss, but there's part of me that's smiling because of the way we played and the guts that we showed."

Washington Tournament, semifinal: Borgia 62, Priory 49