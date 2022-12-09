Rickman leads undefeated Borgia over Fort Zumwalt South in Warrior Classic final

ST. CHARLES — Adam Rickman knew his team needed a boost to start the second half.

The standout Borgia junior forward drove to the basket and scored on a finger roll on the first possession of the second half to break a halftime tie and send the Knights to a decisive 20-6 third quarter advantage on their way to a 68-56 win over Fort Zumwalt South in the Warrior Classic championship Friday night at St. Charles West.

“I'd say it was huge,” Hickman said. “We all came out scared after the eight points we gave up right in a row right at the very end (of the first half), so that bucket really transitioned all the energy and gave us the pump we needed to win the game.”

Rickman tallied a season-high 23 points for the second straight game to lead undefeated Borgia (8-0) to its second tourney championship of the young season after the Knights won their own Borgia Turkey Tip-Off tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.

“You want your kids to play in big games and championship games. We played one at home with a huge crowd, so to go on the road to do it I think shows a little bit more character,” Borgia coach Dave Neier said. “We've got a long way to go this year yet. Some of the guys are coming off injuries or coming off soccer or football, so we really haven't practiced together for a tremendous amount yet.”

South (2-1), which was led by Blake Struemph's game-high 25 points, was the four-time defending Warrior Classic tourney champion prior to Friday, but the Bulldogs are playing with four new starters from last season's squad that finished 26-3.

“We got out-hustled big time in the third quarter and actually got out-hustled probably most of the game,” South coach Bill Friedel said. “That's mostly the same team they had last year and these are the first varsity experiences for almost my whole team. I'm proud of the week we had. We're young and we'll just keep trying to get better.”

Cam Brown got the Bulldogs off to a hot start with seven straight points in a span of 16 seconds with last four coming off buckets as a result of his two straight steals in the front court. Brown's run helped South get out to a 13-3 lead before the game was even two-and-a-half minutes old.

Borgia finally got its offense untracked with eight straight points to cut it to two before Brody Denbow drained a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the first quarter to cut the South lead to 15-14.

The Knights scored 11 of the first 14 points of the second quarter and the overall run would reach 28-10 to turn their early 10-point deficit into an eight-point lead at 31-23.

“I'd say we were just shocked by the pressure they were giving us at the start,” Rickman said. “Coach just talked to us in a timeout, we adapted and we came back and played as a team how we usually do.”

But, the Bulldogs responded with the final eight points of the first half and went into halftime with a 31-31 tie when Brown sank a buzzer-beating floater after Isaiah Clark came up with a steal on the defensive end.

“We had to take Adam out and not take a chance to get his third foul there in the last minute (of the second quarter) and we gave up eight points,” Neier said. “All of a sudden they were right with us, so we knew we had to come back and attack the second half and be aggressive.”

Rickman's bucket to open the second half fueled a run of seven straight points to send the Knights on their way to a 14-point third quarter lead after being all square at the intermission.

After he dropped in 17 first-half points, Borgia held Struemph scoreless in the third quarter, but he began the final quarter with the fifth of his six treys in the game and his sixth one brought South to within six points.

The Bulldogs would get as close as six points again inside the game's final two minutes, but Tate Marquart drained six free throws after that to seal the win for the Knights,

That was significant because Marquart and Kaden Patke were in the game during the crucial final stretch of the fourth quarter even though neither one started the contest.

“We go with who's playing the best at the time,” Neier said. “They did a great job. Tate handled the ball really well and handled the pressure at the end of the game with some big free throws.”

Rickman is happy Borgia already has a pair of tourney titles under its belt before the calendar hits mid-December, but he feels the Knights are just scratching the surface.

“We've won two now and it feels great. We've been working hard at practice and working for this moment,” he said. “It feels great, but we're not done. Our momentum just keeps growing and growing.”

St. Charles West Classic, championship: Borgia 68, Fort Zumwalt South 56