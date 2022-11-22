Rimar catches fire in fourth quarter as Collinsville pulls away from Mascoutah

MASCOUTAH — Adam Rimar went into fourth-quarter attack mode Tuesday.

Rimar, a 6-foot-6 senior, scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as Collinsville battled past Mascoutah 54-41 in the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic.

“I wasn’t trying to score. I was really just looking for a double-team and taking what I had,” Rimar said. “I wasn’t trying to do anything special. I was just taking what I had.”

Rimar was 5-for-7 from the field in the final period and 7-for-13 overall as the Kahoks improved to 2-0. He’s part of a post tandem that also includes 6-8 junior Zach Chambers.

Mascoutah, meanwhile, has some size of its own in 6-5 junior Miles Ntekop. But after guarding Rimar or Chambers for three quarters, Ntekop was running out of steam as Rimar and his aggressive mindset took over down the stretch.

“We thought in that third and fourth quarter, we had an advantage in there with (Rimar),” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “Their big kid got a little tired. (Rimar) just has to make good decisions. If he gets doubled, he’s got to pass it. He wasn’t getting doubled.”

That was a risk Indians coach Cole Schomaker wasn’t inclined to take. The Kahoks have weapons all over the floor, with players like senior Jake Wilkinson and junior Nick Horras and Jamorie Wysinger all capable of lighting it up. Horras had a game-high 18 points.

“It was a mismatch,” Schomaker said. “Ntekop is a big kid, but this is his first year of playing basketball. He did his best. He’s learning on the fly. But if we double, they’re going to have open shots all night. So, you pick your poison. We'll learn from it and move on.”

Senior Quincy Hall led Mascoutah (1-1) with 15 points, while Ntekop finished with 10 and senior Ian Thompkins had nine.

Collinsville led just 28-23 with 5 minutes and 58 seconds left in the third quarter but, as it did throughout the game, created separation with a 6-0 run highlighted by Horras’ 3-pointer.

Mascoutah rallied to within 36-32 in the final 35 seconds and was still within four at 40-36 after a basket by Ntekop at the 6:47 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Kahoks pulled ahead with an 8-1 uprising that made it 48-37, with Rimar accounting for all of the points, including a putback of his own missed shot that ignited the drive. Mascoutah was no closer than nine points in the final three minutes.

Rimar downplayed his contribution during that pivotal point of the game.

“I was just scoring layups. You’re supposed to make layups,” said Rimar, who has scored 27 points in two games after averaging 2.7 points last season. “I only really felt good after I came out of the game and I heard people cheering.”

Collinsville finished 26-6 last season and seems to possess the size, talent and depth to approach a similar level of success this year.

“It’s still early for all of us. None of us have practiced very much,” Lee said, uncertain where the Kahoks fit into the overall mix. “We’re trying to feel our way and execute offensively.”

Schomaker considered his team’s performance an encouraging sign.

“Those (Collinsville) guys have played a lot of basketball,” he said. “They’re a veteran-type group. Coach Lee does a great job. We have one kid back that’s played varsity basketball, so we’re rolling out 15-year-olds right now. I love their fight. They didn’t quit. They knew they were outmatched. They battled their butts off all night. I’m so proud of them.

“In my opinion, they’re a top-three, top-four team in the Southwestern Conference. They’re right there with East St. Louis, O’Fallon and Belleville East. They play the right way. They’re going to win a lot of ballgames.”

Collinsville led 28-20 at halftime as Horras hit a running shot in the lane just ahead of the buzzer. Horras had just re-entered the game after sitting down with two fouls.

The Kahoks led 21-10 when Rimar culminated an 11-0 run with a basket in the paint with 5:39 to play in the second quarter. The Indians whittled the deficit to 21-17 on a 3-pointer by Hall and a basket by Hall.

Collinsville answered with a 5-0 push that made it 26-17. Ntekop had a basket and a free throw that made it 26-20. After Ntekop’s free throw with 6.9 seconds left, Horras came back into the game. Ntekop missed his second attempt, with the rebound going to the Kahoks. Horras drove the right side and scored ahead of the horn, giving him 12 first-half points.