Rivalry games give playoffs some pizzazz in this week's games to watch

Breakdown: These two Rockwood rivals meet for the second time this season. Lafayette broke a five-game losing streak to Marquette when it won the regular season matchup 52-43 on Jan. 24. It’s been the highlight of the second half of the season for the Lancers, who struggled through February with a 1-7 record and have lost six in a row.

Marquette appears to have hit its stride at the right time. After losing to the Lancers, the Mustangs won six of their next eight games and are riding a three-game win streak, their first this season. Marquette won at Jennings and beat Webster Groves at home to close out the regular season. Junior forward Owen Marsh (6-foot-3) has been key for the Mustangs. He’s scored 14 or more points in seven of his last eight games and hauled in 10 or more rebounds in eight of his last nine games. He was held to four points against Lafayette in their first matchup this season.