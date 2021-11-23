 Skip to main content
Robert Martin, senior, CBC
Robert Martin, senior, CBC

Robert Martin, CBC

Robert Martin, CBC basketball

The area’s top point guard, the 5-foot-10 Martin enters his fourth season as a varsity starter. Has two state semifinal appearances on his resume. Averaged a team-best 17.1 points per game and handed out 4.9 assists per game as a junior. 

