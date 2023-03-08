Antwan Robinson had barely donned the East St. Louis uniform when he received a quick history lesson.

The 6-foot-6 inch winger, who transferred in from Vashon High, was told by his new teammates the Flyers had some unfinished business that he needed to know about.

It was explained to Robinson in November that the upcoming season was about one thing.

"Beating Sacred Heart-Griffin — and getting even," Robinson recalled.

The Flyers reached that goal, thanks in part to the new kid on the block.

East St. Louis advanced to the final four by knocking off Sacred Heart-Griffin 59-56 in double overtime Monday in the Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional.

The nail-biting triumph sent the Flyers (25-8) into a state semifinal against Metamora (32-2) at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Assembly Hall in Champaign.

Simeon (30-3) takes on St. Ignatius (24-11) in a battle of Chicagoland powers in the other semifinal at 10 a.m.

The winners meet for the championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Robinson immediately fit right in with his new team, at least on the court. Off of it, he quickly learned about the Flyers' goals and dreams.

"A state championship, a ring," Robinson said. "That's what this team is all about."

Sacred Heart-Griffin ended the Flyers' dreams last season by handing them a 10-point setback in the super-sectional round.

That made the rematch so important in the eyes of the East St. Louis players.

"I could tell it was about revenge," Robinson said. "Everybody told me about it."

Robinson switched schools after his family moved last spring. Going from one tradition-rich program to another was a relatively easy move. Plus, Robinson got an early introduction to his teammates by playing with them on the AAU level over the summer.

Still, he wasn't sure what to expect in the new high school environs.

"Both teams take things really seriously," Robinson said. "Here (East St. Louis), we have a little more fun in practice. We can tell jokes, make the coaches laugh.

"But when it's time to go, everything turns serious."

East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers believes Robinson has become the missing piece to the championship puzzle.

"He's tough, he's physical, a great teammate," Chambers said. "Exactly what we were looking for. He's fit right in with the guys. It's kind of been seamless."

Chambers was overjoyed when he found that Robinson would be joining the program.

"It was like Christmas in May," Chambers recalled. "He just showed up at my doorstep. A great present."

Robinson did not see much varsity action at Vashon during his freshman and sophomore seasons and was a solid player off the bench last season as the Wolverines captured the Class 4 championship.

He is relishing the chance to be a key cog on a state contender this time around.

"I always felt like I'd eventually get the opportunity to show what I could really do," Robinson said. "That's why this year has been so great."

Chambers likes to tinker with his lineup during the regular season to find the best possible combination for success. By mid-January things start taking shape. The Flyers, who captured the 3A state title in 2019, have won 15 of their last 19 games and take a six-game winning streak onto the University of Illinois campus.

And Robinson has played a huge role from the outset.

The multi-dimensional speedster is second on the team in scoring at 10 points per game. An outside and inside threat, he is hitting 43 percent from the field, including 33 percent from 3-point land.

"He's a dog," said East St. Louis senior Macaleab Rich, who leads the team at 19.9 points per game. "Our big dog."

Robinson, who has scored in double-figures 16 times this season, tallied 10 points against Sacred Heart-Griffin. He converted on a layup midway through the second OT and also sank a key 3-pointer in a fourth-quarter rally.

"I'm just doing all I can," Robinson said.

Robinson will attend Cal State-Fullerton in the Big West Conference. He totaled 60 points during a four-game streak from Dec. 10-Jan.2 when the Flyers knocked off toughies Jefferson City and Edwardsville.

"This whole season is like a dream," Robinson said. "It's crazy, like, 'Is this really, real?' "

That dream may end up with Robinson claiming back-to-back championships in different states.

"That's what we're planning to do," Robinson said.