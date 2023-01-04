Rogers finds groove as Ritenour holds on to beat resurgent Parkway South

MANCHESTER — George Lee took a deep breath Wednesday night.

The Ritenour boys basketball coach, he encouraged his team to do the same.

Holding a narrow lead in the last half minute of the fourth quarter, the Huskies were trying to close out a victory over Parkway South that appeared well in hand mere moments before.

“It did appear that way,” Lee said with a smile and a shrug.

Ritenour has been on the wrong end of its last two tight games, both of which were in the Don Maurer Holiday Tournament at MICDS. It lost to Parkway Central 47-46 on Dec. 29. It took a then-undefeated St. Charles to overtime only to lose 64-60 on Dec. 26.

“A lot of it was self-inflicted,” Lee said.

After holding a seven-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter, the Huskies didn’t want to let this one slip away.

It nearly did, only Parkway South couldn’t get a clean look at a last-second shot and time expired in a scrum for the ball as Ritenour held on for a thrilling 60-59 win at Parkway South in the Suburban Conference Green opener for both teams.

Ritenour (8-6) continued its rollercoaster of a regular season. The Huskies haven’t won more than two games in a row and haven’t lost more than two in a row. Parkway South (10-4) had won two in a row and seven of its last eight.

“It meant a lot,” senior guard Grayson Rogers said. “Beating them was good.”

Rogers was good for the Huskies. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a pair of blocked shots. As a team Ritenour’s jump shooting is streaky, but Rogers got into a groove in the second half as he scored 16 points.

“We were able to get Grayson going a couple times,” Lee said. “He’s really good in the mid-range. He’s a tough cover.”

When it wasn’t able to knock down shots Ritenour cashed in with offensive rebounds to keep itself in the game early. The Huskies scored 10 of their 14 first-quarter points on putbacks. The Patriots finished the first quarter with a 19-14 lead but it could have been so much more had they managed to keep the Huskies off the offensive glass.

“That really hurt us in the first quarter the way they attacked the glass and we didn’t rebound worth a doggone,” Parkway South coach Phil McGuire said. “They’re athletic and aggressive and that can be a bad combo some nights.”

Ritenour had no answers for Parkway South senior forward Eddie Ahearn. The 6-foot-3 junior plays bigger than his size in the post and is constantly around the ball. He scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and took two charges. He nearly had a third charge but the call went the other way.

When he wasn’t mopping up in the post Ahearn stepped out behind the arc and showed some nice range with a 3-pointer that put Parkway South ahead 15-14 with 1 minute and 40 seconds to play in the first.

“Eddie gives us a tremendous sense of calm and consistency. We know he’s going to work his butt off,” McGuire said. “He doesn’t care how big the opponent is. He seeks the charge. He loves taking charges. I think he has 22 this year.”

Parkway South had to finish the first half without him as he picked up his second foul with 4:31 to play in the second quarter. The Patriots got a nice boost from senior guard Jaylen Calloway who scored six of his 15 points in a 65 second burst that pushed Parkway South ahead 27-26 at halftime. Calloway had four rebounds and three steals, too.

Ahearn was a force in the third quarter as he scored seven of the Patriots’ first 10 points. The other three came from a long-range bucket by Calloway. But the Huskies picked up their defense which then helped turn into offense as Ritenour took a 45-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Huskies were getting points from all over the court as they found the cutting man for close-range looks. Combined with Rogers finding his shooting stroke Ritenour’s offense started to click as it took a 54-47 lead with four and a half minutes left in the game.

Ahearn was forced to the bench with four fouls and the Patriots needed someone to give them a boost. Senior guard Demonte Hurt scored a layup, was fouled and then converted the free throw to cut the lead to 54-50 with 4:22 to go. Hurt had 22 points and three rebounds.

Ahearn came back and scored his own three-point play on a layup and free throw that made it 54-53 with 3:12 remaining.

More than a full minute later Rogers converted a coast-to-coast layup to give the Huskies some breathing room.

On the next trip down the court Ritenour senior forward Rah-Sheed Taggert hauled in the rebound and Ahearn was whistled for his fifth foul as he tried to secure a jump ball. Taggert was huge for the Huskies as he score nine points and hauled in 12 rebounds.

Taggert missed his one-and-one free throw but scored a layup with 40 seconds to play that put Ritenour ahead 58-53.

Only Parkway South got a timely 3-pointer from senior guard Evan Renz that made it 58-56 with 32 seconds to go.

Taggert scored another layup after the Huskies broke the Patriots press to make it 60-56. Ritenour hauled in the rebound on Parkway South’s next possession but a miscommunication led to a turnover as an errant pass sailed out of bounds giving the ball back to the Patriots who called time out.

That’s when Lee told them to take a deep breath.

The Huskies needed that moment because the Patriots weren’t done. Parkway South got a three-point play from junior forward Tristen Sutton with 8.4 seconds to go to cut the lead to 60-59.

When Ritenour tried to inbound the ball it was deflected and possession went back to Parkway South. But the Patriots weren’t able to get a clean shot and time expired as the ball sailed out of play just before the horn.

“We had a little mental fog,” Rogers said. “We got it back together.”

It was the kind of game that didn’t go the Huskies way in December. Lee is hoping his team can use it as a springboard as conference play starts in earnest in the new year.

“They’re starting to play smarter and understand their strengths and weaknesses,” Lee said. “They’ve always played hard, we’re trying to add the smart element to it. So if we can do that we have a chance against anybody.”

Lee was particularly happy that his team figured some things out against an excellent opponent. Parkway South is playing some of its best basketball in years and had a much better showing at MICDS during the holiday tournament as it took down Whitfield and St. Mary’s. Lee was impressed with the way Parkway South handles its business.

“Parkway South is a really good team,” Lee said. “They play within themselves and they play together. That’s the biggest thing about them and that’s what we’re trying to learn.”

Parkway South lost at home for the first time this season but it’s already well ahead of where it has been the last several years. Its 10 wins this season are more than the last two seasons combined (eight) and it matches their total wins for the 2019-20 season. Opponents take the Patriots for granted at their own peril.

“This year they’ve been about moving the ball, making each other better without the ball. We’re going to do what it takes to win,” McGuire said. “I thought they outplayed us badly two and a half almost three quarters tonight. I thought in the fourth quarter we started competing like we’ve been competing all year. I think our first three quarters caught up with us.”

Ritenour 60, Parkway South 59