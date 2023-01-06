Rush hits go-ahead layup in final minute, O'Fallon edges East St. Louis to move to 7-0 in SWC

BELLEVILLE — Jaeden Rush got the kick-out pass and immediately knew what to do.

The O'Fallon High junior put his head down and powered toward the lane.

"We had our shooters in the corner and they were hesitant to get off our shooters, so he got one," O'Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. "That worked out for us."

Rush's go-ahead layup with 36 seconds to play lifted O'Fallon to a 60-58 victory over East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference boys basketball game Friday at Lynx Arena.

East St. Louis' home games are being played this season at Lynx Arena.

"I hit (my defender) with a crossover and got a wide-open lane and hit the shot," Rush said. "We knew it would be a big win for us, so we knew we had to get this win."

O'Fallon (13-4, 7-0), the No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its first win over East St. Louis (9-2, 3-2) since a 49-44 victory on Jan. 28, 2020.

The Panthers had lost their previous five meetings against the Flyers.

Rush finished with 12 points and dished out four assists to go along with three rebounds.

Originally the plan was for Jalen Smith to try his luck against the rangy East St. Louis defense. But after the defense collapsed on the senior, Smith kicked it out to Rush, who performed the late-game heroics.

"We were trying to spread them out and find a path," Muniz said. "We thought their bigs would come in and give us an open three, but they never came in."

After an abysmal shooting performance in the second quarter, shooting 2-for-11 from the field, O'Fallon got a huge boost when senior Koby Wilmoth returned to the court after being saddled with foul trouble in the first half.

Wilmoth picked up two fouls in the first three minutes of the game and was regulated to watching the rest of the half from the bench.

"It was definitely frustrating because I knocked down a pretty deep three (in the first quarter)," Wilmoth said. "I’m feeling good tonight. It was frustrating to sit down that whole quarter and most of the second quarter."

Wilmoth came back and shot the lights out in the third period, nearly single-handedly erasing a double-digit deficit.

"When he came back in, we were (much) better," Muniz said. "He played a great game for us."

Wilmoth finished with a team-high 19 points.

The Panthers survived another monstrous performance from East St. Louis senior Macaleab Rich, who had a game-high 27 points and ripped down seven rebounds.

The Kansas State signee has scored 20 or more points nine times this year.

The Flyers went 13-for-25 from the free throw line as O'Fallon mounted its comeback.

"It killed us big time," East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said.

The Flyers were dealing with the loss of starter Dainen Rucker, who went down early in the game with an injury.

But Chambers wasn't too worried about the loss.

"I’ve been saying this since I took the job — we play for March, we’re not playing for Jan. 6," Chambers said. "We’ll be back."

This is the best start to conference play for the Panthers since they went 6-1 in the 2010-11 season.

"We’re still on the stairway up to where we want to be," Muniz said. "Our games early on, our losses have propelled us to get better. To beat teams like Belleville East and East St. Louis, we knew we had to get to a mark and now we’re there. But we need to see if we can go further because those guys are going to be coming back around."

O'Fallon 60, East St. Louis 58