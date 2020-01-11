Russell wows the crowd as Vashon rallies past Simeon

HIGHLAND — Phillip Russell felt like he couldn’t miss Saturday night.
A senior guard for the Vashon boys basketball team, Russell and Chicago Simeon’s Ahamad Bynum wowed the standing-room only crowd at the Highland Shootout with a jaw-dropping two and half minute stretch where they traded long-range bombs.
With the spectators crackling with anticipation, Russell had the final say as his 3-pointer gave Vashon a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in an 80-71 win over Simeon in the penultimate game of the 29th Highland Shootout on the campus of Highland High.
Russell finished with 31 points, two rebounds and six assists. He knocked down 7 of 9 3-pointers and was named the game’s most valuable player for his performance. A Southeast Missouri State signee, Russell said he wasn’t responsible for his big night.
“It wasn’t really me. It was my guys. I didn’t do this on my own,” Russell said. “It was my guys who picked me up while I was hurt.”
Russell was sidelined earlier in the season with an injured foot. He has needed some game reps to get back into the swing of live action and chose a great night to break out.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (8-3) started fast with a 10-0 lead. Simeon (9-6) never showed any signs of panic. Coach Robert Smith never even called a timeout.
Instead he let his Wolverines find their way on their own and they rewarded him. Despite not scoring in the first three and a half minutes, Simeon had a 23-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Simeon took its biggest lead of the game, 38-25, when Bynum knocked down a 3-pointer with about two minutes to play in the half. Vashon trimmed the deficit to 44-35 at halftime.
“We hit a wall a little bit with our conditioning. We weren’t getting back,” Vashon coach Tony Irons said. “We’ve got to do a better job of stopping the ball and fanning out to shooters. In the second half we did a better job of that.”
Behind its defense Vashon sped up Simeon and started to score its own points in transition. Senior swingman and Kentucky signee Cam’Ron Fletcher came to life. After scoring four points in the first half the 6-foot-8 wing exploded for 22 points as he showcased the all-around game that made him a national prospect. Fletcher finished at the rim, knocked down long-range shots and was a ferocious weak-side defender.
“He’s very, very good when he’s not one dimensional,” Irons said. “He was moving without the ball in the second half. He was catching. He was ripping through trying to get to the rim.”
Fletcher finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and made one steal.
Senior forward Kobe Clark had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Senior guard Recko Bailey only scored two points but had four assists and two steals as Vashon battled back.
Bynum did what he could to put Simeon over the top. He hit on 7 of 12 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead five Simeon scorers in double figures.
When Bynum and Russell were going back and forth in the third quarter, it was the most electric the gym was all night. On back-to-back possessions, Bynum put Simeon ahead only to watch Vashon answer on the other end. Once it was junior forward Nick Kern, who had eight points and seven rebounds.
The last time it was Russell, who’s deep 3-pointer from the left wing gave Vashon a 58-57 lead with 2 minutes and 25 seconds to play in the third. Vashon would not trail again and led by double digits much of the fourth quarter.
“It was huge. It’s one of those shots where if he misses I’m going to be furious,” Irons said. “But at the end of the day it was a momentum shot and we’ve got confidence in him.”
Vashon gets a few days off before taking part in the Tournament of Champions in Springfield on Thursday. The Wolverines open against Christ the King. A win would pit them against powerhouse Oak Hill Academy if there are no surprises. If Russell is completely over his foot injury and in the flow the Wolverines are going to be hard to beat.
“We’ve got so many guys that can make plays that they all want to make plays. Today Kobe did a great job of getting those guys in position. Nick did a good job of not forcing stuff,” Irons said. “When you’ve got somebody rolling those guys have to make sure we get it to them and play from there.”