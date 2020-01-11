Russell wows the crowd as Vashon rallies past Simeon

Senior forward Kobe Clark had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Senior guard Recko Bailey only scored two points but had four assists and two steals as Vashon battled back.

Bynum did what he could to put Simeon over the top. He hit on 7 of 12 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead five Simeon scorers in double figures.

When Bynum and Russell were going back and forth in the third quarter, it was the most electric the gym was all night. On back-to-back possessions, Bynum put Simeon ahead only to watch Vashon answer on the other end. Once it was junior forward Nick Kern, who had eight points and seven rebounds.

The last time it was Russell, who’s deep 3-pointer from the left wing gave Vashon a 58-57 lead with 2 minutes and 25 seconds to play in the third. Vashon would not trail again and led by double digits much of the fourth quarter.

“It was huge. It’s one of those shots where if he misses I’m going to be furious,” Irons said. “But at the end of the day it was a momentum shot and we’ve got confidence in him.”