Sacred Heart-Griffin holds off East St. Louis' late rally, advances to 3A state tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Macaleab Rich wore the pain.

The 6-foot-6 junior from the East St. Louis boys basketball team picked up his fourth foul midway through the fourth quarter Monday, taking an edge away from the Flyers.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin capitalized, keeping East Side at arm’s length down the stretch of a 60-50 victory in the Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional at Bank of Springfield Center.

“I had to be careful,” Rich said. “I didn’t want to foul out because my team needed me. That fourth foul, it changed the game.

“This is a tough loss. We wanted to make it to state. We beat ourselves, for real. We could have done certain things better. We didn’t execute on defense.”

Rich led the Flyers (27-6) with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Christian Jones had 14 points. East St. Louis, which won the Class 3A state tournament in 2019, was attempting to win back-to-back state championships, given that there was no postseason in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Sacred Heart-Griffin (33-3) advanced to play Chicago St. Ignatius (23-12) in the semifinals of the 3A tournament at 10 a.m. Friday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Junior Jake Hamilton led the Cyclones with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field. Junior Zach Hawkinson had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Juniors J’veon Bardwell (12 points) and Keshon Singleton (11) also reached double figures.

Cyclones coach Tim Allen said his team’s goal in the closing stages of the game was to attack the rim and go after Rich.

“We attacked him,” Allen said. “Zach was big, J’veon was big, Keshon was big. Everybody on our team was big. That’s what champions are made of. We’re living the dream. We get to go to Champaign.”

The Flyers fell behind 14-5 after one quarter and trailed 18-5 early in the second quarter. Their halftime deficit was 28-18 before they made their move in the fourth quarter, cutting their disadvantage to two points.

But the Cyclones, who struggled from the free-throw line early in the fourth period, made nine of 10 attempts after East St. Louis got within 45-43 on a basket by Jones, who has signed with the University of Missouri.

But Sacred Heart-Griffin sealed the deal on two free throws by Hawkinson, a layup by Singleton and a free throw by Singleton in the final 55 seconds. The Cyclones finished 17-for-26 on free throws and outrebounded East St. Louis 36-23.

“The first half, we didn’t come out ready to play,” East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said. “Well, we came out ready to play, but we didn’t do the things that we’ve done all year. I’m not saying the stage was too big, but we didn’t play our brand of basketball.

“The second half, you were able to see kind of what we’re all about. We’re going to battle, we’re going to fight, we’re going to scratch and claw. Unfortunately, we didn’t make the plays in the end to help us win the game.”

Chambers acknowledged the limited impact Rich was able to make in the final four minutes of the game. But the Flyers needed him on the floor, even if he couldn’t play at full capacity.

“It was a tough situation with that,” Chambers said. “But at the end of the day, we have to do the little things that will help us win that game. We had several opportunities. We missed free throws, we missed layups. It’s just unfortunate. It’s a learning experience for my guys. The seniors, they’ve had great careers.”

East Side shot 37 percent from the field (19-for-52), 21 percent on 3-pointers (3-for-14) and 56 percent on free throws (9-for-16).

Chambers vowed the Flyers would be back, predicting a rematch with the Cyclones in 2023. Considering the number of underclassmen both teams feature, the idea isn’t far-fetched.

For the time being, however, the Cyclones were happy to live in the present, having escaped the Flyers.

“That East St. Louis team is tough,” said Bardwell, the Cyclones’ point guard who finally was getting a chance to exhale. “Those kids keep coming back and they’re crazy athletic. They were making some really tough shots.”

